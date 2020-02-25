We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
skai-jackson-and-bhad-bhabie-1582647097711.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie's Feud Was So Intense Their Mothers Got Involved

By

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson is in the middle of a brand new feud, and this time, it's not with Azealia Banks. Internet personality Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) has got a serious bone to pick with the actress, and apparently, it all started with one shady comment on social media. As of now, it has escalated to the point where even their mothers have gotten involved. But how did it get to this point? Let's start from the beginning.

Skai and Danielle were allegedly feuding in 2018, but Skai debunked those rumors.

On her Instagram stories, Danielle shared a post that read: "Lil miss Disney better stop the sneak dissing." She didn't call anyone by name, but most of her followers suspected that she was talking about Skai, even though the actress is actually a year older than the rapper.