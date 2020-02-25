Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie's Feud Was So Intense Their Mothers Got Involved

Fans assumed that all was good between the two until Danielle took to social media to vent about Skai "talking s--t on her little page again." On her Instagram Story, she posted: "Still can’t keep my name out of her mouth, SMH. This Disney thot wanna play… OK baby, let’s play then"

The 16-year-old also livestreamed her entire rant, where she claimed that Skai was obsessed with her, then went on to threaten the actress.

She said: "Why are you so obsessed with me, b---h? I will literally kill you. I don’t know why you’re not understanding that. You’re so small, if I get my hands on you… it’s over, you’re going to the hospital."