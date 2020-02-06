We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Meek Mill and Ex Nicki Minaj Pop Off on Twitter — Their Beef Explained

Shots fired!

Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill's beef escalated on Wednesday, Feb. 5, when the two engaged in an all-out Twitter war. Taking no prisoners, the self-proclaimed Barbie rapper threw out a lot of accusations against her former lover on social media, tweeting: "You beat your own sister and taped it."

The 37-year-old continued: "Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake d--k made u feel tough again. Move on." 