We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
nicki-minaj-feature-1579823114144.jpg
Source: getty

Nicki Minaj Comes Back to the Public Eye After Months of "Retirement"

By

It's a good day to be a Barb. Back in Sept. 2019, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to tell her fans, "I've decided to retire & have my family." The announcement came shortly before the rapper wed her now-husband Kenneth Petty. While the Barbz were happy for her, they were mostly heartbroken that it sounded like she was done with being in the public light. And certainly no more music or tours were on the horizon.

But on Jan. 23, Nicki took to Instagram to post a story that had all her fans buzzing. Is the "Chun-Li" singer coming back to make new music? As it turns out, she has even more in store.