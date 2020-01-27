We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
nickiminaj-1580155827163.jpg
Source: Getty

Nicki Minaj's Brother Was Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison — but What Did He Do?

By

More than two years after his trial, Jelani Maraj, the older brother of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been given a prison sentence. The Long Island resident was first accused of predatory sexual assault and endangering a child in 2015.

The case made headlines for the despicable behavior in question, and because the rapper herself was expected to testify on behalf of her brother.

What did Nicki Minaj's brother do? Inside Maraj's arrest, the crime he was accused of, and the latest updates on his sentencing. Plus, read on to find out why Nicki Minaj was not present at her brother's trial.