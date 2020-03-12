This Viral Instagrammer Claims She Went Inside Malu Trevejo and Bhad Bhabie's Houses

The drama first began in late February of 2020 when Peaches posted a picture in front of a house with the caption, "I'm in front of Malu Trevejo house I love you so much." She allegedly originally even posted the singer's exact address, but that has since been deleted.

While some took this as a joke, Peaches was, in fact, posing in front of Malu's home.

But, Peaches didn't stop there. She proceeded to post a slew of photos about how she had broken into the home, and was trying on Malu's clothes.