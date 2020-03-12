We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
This Viral Instagrammer Claims She Went Inside Malu Trevejo and Bhad Bhabie's Houses

While fame comes with a lot of perks, including free products, loyal followers, and lots of money, there are some extreme dangers that also go along with living a more high profile life. Cuban singer and 19-year-old Malu Trevejo has amassed a large following on social media, and one of her diehard fans took things too far.

Controversial online sensation Brittany Johnson aka LovelyPeachesMusic100 (who once put up a video of her eating her own feces) posted multiple photos and videos on her Instagram page that showed her at Malu's home uninvited. She said that she was waiting for the singer to get home, that she was trying on her clothes and going through her belongings.