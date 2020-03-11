Ava Louise Gives Her Side of the Mike Majlak Cheating Scandal (EXCLUSIVE)

If you ask her for her side of the story, Ava admits that she hooked up with Mike that night he was in New York. But her story is a little different than his.

For starters, she claims that she had met Mike before the night. In fact, they had talked multiple times before he made that trip to New York after she sent him an initial DM (which, she claims she "never even thought that he would answer" and only messaged him because her friend thought he was hot).