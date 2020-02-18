'Impaulsive's Mike Majlak Spoke Out on the Rumors He Cheated on His Girlfriend

Fans of Logan Paul or any Team 10 member will know who Mike Majlak is. The two met in 2014 when Mike was working as a marketing coordinator for a beanbag company, and he recruited Logan for his social media skills to further promote the brand. The two soon connected on a deeper level, and Mike eventually became Logan's full-time friend, and he often serves as a moral sounding board for Logan's antics.

Logan and Mike now make up 2/3 of the hosts of the Impaulsive podcast, which often tops the charts.

Who is Mike Majlak's girlfriend? Logan Paul's right-hand-man is dating Lana Rhoades, and the two have already faced their fair share of cheating rumors. Read on to find out how the two got together (hint: it involves Logan) and to learn about who Lana is.