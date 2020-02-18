'Impaulsive's Mike Majlak Spoke Out on the Rumors He Cheated on His Girlfriend

'Impaulsive's Mike Majlak Spoke Out on the Rumors He Cheated on His GirlfriendBy Shannon Raphael
Fans of Logan Paul or any Team 10 member will know who Mike Majlak is. The two met in 2014 when Mike was working as a marketing coordinator for a beanbag company, and he recruited Logan for his social media skills to further promote the brand. The two soon connected on a deeper level, and Mike eventually became Logan's full-time friend, and he often serves as a moral sounding board for Logan's antics.
Logan and Mike now make up 2/3 of the hosts of the Impaulsive podcast, which often tops the charts.
Who is Mike Majlak's girlfriend? Logan Paul's right-hand-man is dating Lana Rhoades, and the two have already faced their fair share of cheating rumors. Read on to find out how the two got together (hint: it involves Logan) and to learn about who Lana is.
Who is Mike Majlak's girlfriend?
For Mike's 35th birthday on Jan. 13, Logan gave Mike a meeting with his favorite actress, retired pornstar Lana Rhoades. The two connected immediately upon meeting, and they soon began dating. In the short time since they began seeing each other, the two have flaunted their relationship on social media (much of their content is NSFW).
Aside from her prolific former adult film career, the 23-year-old also has a YouTube channel with nearly half a million subscribers, and she also promotes several companies on her Instagram page, including Fashion Nova. She also has her own line of merchandise. Lana was married several years ago, but it's unclear who her ex-husband is.
Though she and Mike only began dating in mid-January, the two have already weathered a scandal.
Did Mike Majlak cheat on Lana Rhoades?
Several weeks after he started dating Lana, Mike and Logan went to New York City for work. Mike then engaged in an intimate act with another woman, who soon posted about it on Twitter. The woman Mike cheated with is Ava Louise, who is best known for her several appearances on the Dr. Phil talk show. She went viral after her first stint on the show, during which she said she'd "rather die looking hot than be ugly."
She was accused of sending a horrible message out to impressionable teenagers. When she next went on the show, she admitted that she exaggerated her feelings in order to get famous.
Lana found out about Mike's tryst after Ava tweeted screenshots of her steamy online interactions with Mike. Ava also antagonized Lana by writing, "Imagine getting cheated on with a girl from Dr. Phil lol ....."
Lana then tweeted about the cheating scandal, writing "when you give a 3 a chance and he f---s up in less then a month [sic]."
Though many Twitter users were interested in learning what Mike had to say about the cheating, he initially only posted a vague tweet about the incident.
"I will address all this skank a-s bulls--t at a later time but I have a very mad, very beautiful girl I need to go make things right with right now. wish me luck. love you all (except for all you clout chasing h--s)."
On Feb. 12, Logan posted a vlog about Mike's infidelity, entitled "LANA RHOADES GETS REVENGE ON MIKE! (Cheating Prank)." The beginning of the video took place while Mike and Logan were still in New York City. Mike admitted to cheating on Lana, and he proceeded to blame Ava for seeking attention and publicly telling on him.
Lana and Logan pranked Mike by pretending like she was in bed with someone else. The two have since reconciled, and they are an official item again.
Watch Mike admit to cheating on Lana below, and her revenge prank. Warning: The video is NSFW.
