Why Did Logan Paul and Josie Canseco Break Up? We Investigate

Not all relationships are meant to last, even if they're relatively new. After only a few months together, Logan Paul and Josie Canseco have ended their relationship. The YouTube star accidentally let the news slip, and now fans wonder whether the two decided to break up. Here's what we know so far.

Why did Logan Paul and Josie Canseco break up?

According to reports, Logan Paul and Josie Canseco, daughter of former MLB player Jose Canseco, were first spotted holding hands together at the start of 2020. The pair were together at the Rose Bowl Flea Market after Josie split from her long-term relationship with Brody Jenner in October of 2019.

Logan later confirmed that the two were, in fact, an item several months later. He told Entertainment Tonight they were quarantining together and spending lots of time with each other. "It's just me, the bird, a couple of homies and a girl," Logan said during a video chat with the site. When he was asked if he was quarantining with Josie, he simply replied, "Yeah."

Source: Instagram / @josiecanseco ; Instagram / @loganpaul

At the time, it sounded like they were happily together. Not only were Logan and Josie spending so much time together, but Logan said that the two were "pretty serious." It felt like it was going to be more for the long haul. However, on Nov. 24, the 25-year-old social media star said he and the 24-year-old model had officially called it quits. He accidentally (maybe?) let it slip when he was talking on his podcast ImPaulsive that the two were no longer an item.

"It might come off a little odd, these exchanges I'm having with women who aren't my girlfriend," he said before adding, "ex-girlfriend." "I mean, I didn't really plan — It's hard," he said. "We've had the conversation 'How do you tell the world it's over.'"

He continued, "I've always really valued the privacy of my relationship because my life is already pretty public so I don't feel like either Josie or myself needs to give an explanation if we don't feel like it." As the conversation went on, Logan alluded to having "a relationship that is so much in the public eye." "It was a special time for both of our lives. It just didn't end up working out," he explained.

Even though Logan wouldn't go into details on why the two broke up, and Josie has been pretty quiet about it as well, it sounds like there may be some stinging feelings.

A few days after Logan announced he split with Josie, he supported his brother, Jake, in a celebrity boxing match over the Thanksgiving weekend. Jake Paul knocked out NBA star Nate Robinson, and many people were talking about it on social media. Including Josie Canseco's dad, Jose. The former baseball player took to Twitter and wrote, "I will fight anyone of the Logan Brothers they have enough for anyone with any type of talent yet or fighting skills."

I will fight anyone of the Logan Brothers they have enough for anyone with any type of talent yet or fighting skills — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) November 30, 2020

Now we're not sure if Jose offering to fight had anything to do with his daughter, though it's hard to imagine it didn't. Logan's response to his tweet was … well, gross. "No problem," Logan wrote in a tweet response to Jose. "I love smashing Cansecos."

no problem. i love smashing cansecos https://t.co/al3unhTZek — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 30, 2020

Jose replied to that tweet and amped up the potential of a real fight between the two. "Okay since you like smashing Canseco Logan get ahold of my agent Mike Maguire let's get this done," Jose said. "Logan Paul our fight will be definitely way more entertaining than the Tyson fight cuz at least we know one of us is going to get knocked out."

By the way Logan Paul I'm a huge fan of Floyd Mayweather maybe if you take this fight I'll have him train me then you'll really be in trouble — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 1, 2020