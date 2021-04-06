Who Is David Portnoy Dating? Details on His Current Girlfriend

Who Is David Portnoy Dating? Details on His Current GirlfriendBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
Apr. 6 2021, Published 7:39 p.m. ET
Media personality David Portnoy is one of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry thanks to his role as El Presidente of Barstool Sports. The 44-year-old is famous for his bold and outgoing personality, and since he's in the public eye so much, it's inevitable that there are always rumors swirling about his dating life. That said, we looked into his romantic history and girlfriends over the years since Dave's typically hush-hush about it.
David Portnoy seems to have recently found a girlfriend.
While the social media figure usually keeps much of his dating life on the down-low, he was recently spotted with former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Shannon St. Clair. The two have shared some affectionate public moments, being spotted in multiple clubs in Miami, according to OK Magazine.
Shannon has also reportedly been sharing snaps of her hanging out with David to her own Instagram story, further suggesting a romance is blossoming between them.
Neither has publicly confirmed they're together, so it's possible this is just another woman that David is seeing for the time being, though this is the most public he's been with one woman in a while.
Who has David Portnoy previously dated?
In May 2019, he was spotted at the Preakness Stakes horse race with an attractive blonde woman. Reddit fans quickly decoded that her name is Claire Jacobs. They haven't been seen together since, so we imagine nothing long-lasting came out of it.
Official Team Portnoy Press Release. pic.twitter.com/xNeOfemq1w— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 13, 2019
Back in 2017, he also dated Jordyn Hamilton, but the two split after she allegedly cheated on him with a Soul Cycle instructor. The drama and their split were very public and rampant on social media, and he hasn't appeared to be in a serious relationship since then.
In December 2019, an alleged sex tape of him with an unidentifiable woman flooded the internet. After the video leaked, he hilariously tweeted: "Breaking: Dave Portnoy f--ks."
He followed up with an "official press release," mocking the entire thing and saying that he could not confirm nor deny that it was him in the video.
"As many of you have seen by now, there is a NSFW video circulating that is taking the internet by storm," he began. "The unidentified male appears to be in peak physical shape, highlighted by (but not limited to) the muscle strength, agility, and stamina to perform a highly-difficult sexual maneuver. You have to imagine an athlete like that would be playing professional baseball if not for a debilitating shoulder injury, hypothetically speaking of course."
Has David Portnoy been married?
What many may not know is that Dave was married to Renee Portnoy from 2009 until they formally announced their separation in 2017 (the same time his relationship with Jordyn started). They met in 2005 and got engaged in 2008. They have no kids.
At this time, it's unclear if the former pair ever moved forward with the divorce, but they have stated that they remained amicable for the sake of their dogs. Despite Dave's fame and success from Barstool, Renee has managed to stay out of the spotlight.