TikTok Is in Shambles Over Rumors That Nessa Barrett Cheated on Josh Richards

Whew chile! While many of us look to TikTok to get advice on life hacks, connect with friends, and see what the latest trends and challenges are, the social platform has also become the center of relationship drama.

So, did Nessa actually step out on their relationship? Buckle up and get ready to find out what actually went down.

There are plenty TikTok creators that have found love on the app and Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards are living proof of that. And while the pair are no longer an item, rumors have been running rampant on the demise of their relationship: Word on the platform is that Nessa cheated on Josh.

“So, I think that Jaden and Mads obviously broke up, that’s evident,” Josh explained. “And, I guess, she just doesn’t like Ness. They’re not fans of each other.”

Josh made it a point to speak with Barstool Sports' BFFs podcast about the demise of his relationship with Nessa and the rumors of her cheating with Jaden. And while he made it clear that he will stand by his best friend, he does believe that the rumors will be put to rest very soon. He also noted that there is some tension between Mads and Nessa.

And of course, the rumors are spreading since Jaden split from his ex-girlfriend, Mads Lewis. But what makes things worse is that Mads apparently doesn’t like Nessa, which makes people think there may be truth to the rumors of Nessa and Jaden having messed around.

Messy, messy, messy! It always sucks when a relationship comes to an end, but things hit a new level when your ex-partner is rumored to have cheated on you with your own best friend.

Fans believe Nessa cheated with Jaden because of a cryptic video Mads uploaded on TikTok.

As we all know, Mads and Nessa are not fans of each other. And while Mads is dealing with the breakup from Jaden, people have been paying close attention to her behavior.

Mads quickly deleted images of her and Jaden from her Instagram. But what really sent TikTok fans into a frenzy is a now-deleted clip that Mads posted. The video, which is set to Taylor Swift’s “Better Than Revenge,” showed moments from Mads and Jaden’s relationship and switched to pictures of the “Angels & Demons” singer and Nessa as the background music played the line, “She took him faster than you can say sabotage.”

Of course, fans understood that to mean that Nessa had taken Jaden from Mads. Josh also touched on the topic when he appeared on the BFFs podcast. “First, I want to say, I’m always going to be that guy that wants to believe my best friend … because exes do crazy-ass s--t,” he said. “But also, a guy gets jealous. I f-----g love Jaden, I know he wouldn’t do anything.”

Josh also explained that Jaden immediately reached out to him after Mads posted the video. He concluded by saying, “At the end of the day, the truth is going to come out.”