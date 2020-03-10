Ava Louise Talks Going Viral on 'Dr. Phil' and Chasing Clout [EXCLUSIVE]

While it's common knowledge that most of the guests are fed lines on Dr. Phil, Ava admitted that her episode was purposefully edited to make her look bad, but she meant everything she said. She intended to portray this dramatic "caricature" of internet culture while on the show, but that doesn't mean that it's not rooted in her personality.

"I say I have a caricature and all that, but I'm pretty authentic with it. It's a part of me," the 22-year-old told Distractify exclusively. "I come up with everything I say that's gone viral."