We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
ava-louise-exclusive-1583875706247.png
Source: Instagram

Ava Louise Talks Going Viral on 'Dr. Phil' and Chasing Clout [EXCLUSIVE]

By

"I'd rather die hot than live ugly," is the line that brought Instagram influencer Ava Louise to her viral fame. After appearing on Dr. Phil to talk about how social media was ruining her life, she became known for her controversial opinions 

But while it appeared she went on the show to get "advice" on how to sort out her life, she actually only made the appearance with the intent to go viral. Ava sat down to talk with Distractify about her time on the show, and why she shouldn't be shamed for chasing clout.