Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Still Be Together, Despite What You've Heard
Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are still together, although we don't know when they'll get married.
Whatever you think of their politics, it's hard to deny that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle make for quite the Republican power couple. They both spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC), and now, there are rumors circulating that the two, who are engaged, might be headed toward a breakup.
Naturally, this led many to wonder whether they're still together, and whether there might be any explanation for them seeming more distant from one another at this year's RNC. Here's what we know about the state of their relationship.
Did Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle break up?
Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle looked distant from one another to some who watched the RNC, but according to a source close to Kimberly, the two remain close.
Rob Thompson, who is friendly with both of them, responded to a commenter who asked if they were still together, writing, "Yes and they are very happy."
Kimberly herself has also weighed in on their relationship during an interview on the podcast Successful Philanthropy.
"We're very committed and very in love," she stated. "I already feel married and committed to him, 100 percent. Being his wife would be something that, of course, would be something that I think would be fantastic. I absolutely adore the family ... I already feel married to him."
The two have been engaged since 2022, and it's unclear what their plans are for getting married. For now, though, both seem to be totally committed to helping elect Don. Jr's father to the presidency. The two have tended to keep fairly quiet about their relationship as well, so it's possible we may not know when the wedding is until after it has happened.
Kimberly Guilfoyle also went viral for asking for applause.
Although it's got nothing to do with her relationship, Kimberly was in the news in early September after she asked for applause from an audience during a Republican party dinner in Florida.
“I’m here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever. Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline,” she said during the dinner.
“And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism,” she continued to fairly light applause from the crowd. "You can clap for that!" she added, as a few more people jumped in.
The video earned instant comparisons to the infamous moment in Jeb Bush's 2016 campaign when he finished a pre-written line and then said, "Please clap."
While Kimberly might not hit it out of the park when goes on the stump, it seems like her relationship with Don Jr. remains stable. The two of them have managed to maintain an impressive degree of privacy, especially considering how open they both are about their political beliefs.