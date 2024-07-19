Home > News > Politics Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son? All About Ronan Anthony Villency Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancé shares a son with her ex-husband. By Jamie Lee Jul. 19 2024, Published 5:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You're probably used to seeing lawyer and former TV news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle alongside her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. at various events in recent years, but there's someone you may not have recognized who has attended several of these events with them too. That would be Kimberly's son, Ronan.

Indeed, Ronan has been around at different political events over the years, including the Republican National Convention in July 2024. But who exactly is Ronan, and what is there to know about him? Let's meet him below ...

Source: Getty Images Eric Villency and Kimberly Guilfoyle Villency with son Ronan in 2008

Who is Kimberly Guilfoyle's son, Ronan?

Ronan Anthony Villency was born to Kimberly Guilfoyle and her now-ex-husband Eric Villency on Oct. 4, 2006. Kimberly and Eric split just a few years later in 2009, and have continued to co-parent their son together ever since. The former couple even came together to see Ronan off to his high school prom in April 2024, as evidenced by one of Kimberly's Instagram posts. (FYI, Ronan's prom date was one of Jackie Siegel's daughters — as in, Jackie Siegel of Queen of Versailles fame.)

It looks like Ronan is enjoying his life as a youngster out of the public eye, which is great, but from the bits and pieces that his parents have shared on social media, it looks like he's into being outdoors with his family, whether it be hiking, fishing, or sailing.

Source: Getty Images Ronan is pictured top left at the 2024 RNC

But what's abundantly clear is how proud Kimberly is of her son. "17 years ago today, God gave me the most beautiful blessing," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post for this birthday in October 2023. "Happy birthday, Ronan. You are my life and my most enduring love. You have grown into such an accomplished & altruistic young man. We could not be more proud of you. Cannot wait to celebrate you — today and always. 🎉🥳🎂"

Kimberly was previously married to current California governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 until 2005 (their divorce was finalized the following year). The two didn't have any kids together. And speaking of kids, Kimberly's current partner — her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. — happens to have five kids of his own.

Don Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Haydon share five kids together: a daughter named Kai (born in May 2007), a son named Donald III (born in February 2009), a son named Tristan (born in October 2011), a son named Spencer (born in October 2012), and a daughter named Chloe (born in June 2014).