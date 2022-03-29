Jackie Siegel and Her 90,000 Square Foot House Are Back on TV in 'Queen of Versailles Reigns Again' (EXCLUSIVE)

Though Jackie and David have since appeared on shows like Below Deck and Flipping Out, fans have only really gotten updates on the expansive home through Jackie's Instagram page.

Now, 10 years after the film put the home on the map, and 22 years after Jackie and David first bought the land, Versailles is almost finished. The latest parts of the renovation will be shown on the Discovery Plus docuseries, Queen of Versailles Reigns Again.