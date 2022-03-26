‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Is Streaming on Discovery Plus — Here’s How to Watch It

If you've got a Discovery Plus subscription, then fret not. You can log into your app or web browser and begin watching it immediately. However, if you don't, then you're going to either have to sign up for the service or find someone who's willing to let you log in.

But there are other ways of watching it without having to shell out for a monthly subscription if you're reluctant to do so. Discovery Plus offers a 7-day trial package, so you could create a free account, watch the entire docuseries (all three episodes are currently on the streamer), and then cancel your account before your credit/debit card is charged.