Celebrities Love a Megachurch — Let's Take a Look at Some Famous Hillsong Church Members

The public became aware of Chris Pratt's involvement in Hillsong Church when he famously went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February 2019 and openly discussed his faith. While he never specifically mentioned Hillsong during that appearance, Chris has been seen attending services at Hillsong. After his appearance on Colbert, Elliot Page tweeted about it, asking, "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti LGBTQ so maybe address that too?"

Pratt responded by posting an Instagram story saying, "Nothing could be further from the truth." He went on to do that thing where he claims his beliefs are one thing, and the place where he goes that espouses awful beliefs are not his, despite still attending. Brian Houston, the disgraced senior pastor and founder of Hillsong (who recently resigned), once said, "We are a gay-welcoming church, but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle." That doesn't sound very welcoming.

As far as Katherine goes, she and Chris have said they met at church, but it's never been confirmed if Hillsong was the church. We do know that as recently as June 2020, she was on the Hillsong YouTube channel promoting her book: The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories From Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable.