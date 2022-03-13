Model, socialite, and actress Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber is best known for her marriage to musician Justin Bieber. She has been modeling since 2014 and walked the catwalk for several brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Elie Saab, Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfield, Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.

Hailey is a member of the Baldwin acting family and has been married to Justin since 2018.

Birth date: Nov. 22, 1996

Birth place: Tucson, Arizona

Birth name: Hailey Rhode Baldwin

Father: Steven Baldwin

Mother: Kennya Baldwin

Marriages: Justin Bieber (m. 2018—)