Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Relationship Timeline Is Under Scrutiny By Haylee Thorson Feb. 28 2023, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Social media loves pitting women against each other, and Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are, unfortunately, time-honored targets. For years, fans have insisted that there is bad blood between the two solely because of their shared history with Justin Bieber. Case in point? The recent TikTok drama involving Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and … eyebrows?

Article continues below advertisement

However, the 26-year-old model and 30-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” singer insist they’ve put the past behind them. Now that the women have moved on, let’s take a stroll down memory lane by looking at Hailey and Justin’s relationship timeline.

Source: Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber met for the first time in 2009.

When Hailey was only 12, her father, Steve Baldwin, introduced her to her now-husband, Justin Bieber. The young model appeared incredibly shy when meeting the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer for the first time. In the video of them meeting, Hailey stood with her arms crossed before shaking the hand of the Canadian teen pop sensation.

Justin posted a photo of himself kissing Hailey on Instagram in 2016.

Several years after their awkward first encounter, the “Love Yourself” singer shared a steamy photo and him and Baldwin kissing on Jan. 3, 2016. The two went on vacation together at the end of 2015 and rang in the New Year locking lips. However, Justin was clear about his intention to take things slow with the socialite.

During a March 2016 interview with GQ, the Canadian artist opened up about his newfound relationship with Hailey. "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged," he said. "It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her."

Article continues below advertisement

Justin kept in contact with Hailey while he dated Selena Gomez in 2017.

Source: Getty Images

When Justin’s on-again-off-again romance with Selena Gomez reignited in 2017 — following Selena’s high-profile split from The Weeknd — a source told Us Weekly that the “What Do You Mean?” singer still kept in touch with his old flame Hailey. However, their texts with one another were anything but flirtatious. “They’ve both moved on,” an insider told the outlet. “The messages were platonic and friendly.”

Article continues below advertisement

Justin proposed to Hailey several months after splitting with Selena in 2018.

In March 2018, Justin and Selena officially parted ways for the last time. Then, in May 2018, Hailey and Justin rekindled their romance. During an idyllic vacation in the Bahamas, the “Sorry” singer decided to take their relationship to the next level. On July 7, 2018, Justin proposed to the model and shared his thoughts on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“Listen, plain and simple, Hailey, I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” the 28-year-old singer wrote. “My heart is completely and fully yours and I will always put you first! You are the love of my life, Hailey Baldwin, and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey secretly tied the knot in September 2018.

The young couple said “I do” shortly after their whirlwind engagement. On Sept. 13, 2018, Justin and Hailey married at a New York City courthouse. However, the newlyweds didn’t hold their official wedding until the following year. On Sept. 30, 2019, Justin and Hailey said, “I do” for the second time in front of friends and family in South Carolina. Several days after tying the knot once again, Hailey shared two sweet photos from their special day on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey recently celebrated four years of marriage.