Justin Bieber's Health Problems Resurface, Force Him to Suspend World Tour
Singer Justin Bieber's health battle against Ramsay Hunt Syndrome will take priority now as he announces he's suspending the remainder of his "Justice" world tour.
Justin shared the cancellation news to his Instagram account on Sept. 6 and within hours the post garnered nearly a million reactions and comments from fans, with the majority expressing their love, concern, and support for the "Ghost" singer.
Justin told fans he made every effort to continue the tour.
"I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour," he wrote. "I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil."
Justin Bieber shares a health update with fans following his performance in Brazil.
Justin explained that immediately after leaving the stage in Brazil, exhaustion overtook him.
"I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now," he wrote. "So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok but I need time to rest and get better.”
Justin went public with his battle with Ramsey Hunt Syndrome in 2022.
In June 2022, Justin, who was previously diagnosed with Lyme disease and Epstein Barr virus, announced he was postponing several concert dates in June and July due to his health.
He shared details about his condition with fans on Instagram in a video, saying "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."
On June 15, 2022, Hailey Bieber shared an update during an appearance on Good Morning America saying "Obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he's going to be totally ok and I'm just grateful he's fine"
In canceling his shows he explained that he "couldn't physically perform them" and demonstrated, in the video, his inability to blink or smile.
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face," he said.
What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?
According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox and "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."
Antiviral drugs can reduce the risk of complications which include permanent facial muscle weakness, eye damage, and deafness.