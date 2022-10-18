Wait, Are HaiIey Bieber and Selena Gomez Actually Besties? Here's What We Know

To say Hailey and Selena have been pitted against each other since the moment Hailey started dating Justin Bieber would be an understatement.

Per CNN, Hailey denied accusations on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she had started dating Justin when he was still with Selena. She said, "When he and I ever started, like, hooking up or, like, anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever at any point... It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that.”