Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short presenting at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Source: Getty Images

Selena Gomez Fans Are Upset No One Told Her About Her Wardrobe Malfunction

Sep. 12 2022
By

Sep. 12 2022, Published 10:28 p.m. ET

While presenting an award alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, beloved actress Selena Gomez stole the spotlight with an all-white ensemble. The 30-year-old Emmy nominee dazzled in a stunning sequin halter gown that just screams class and elegance.

Although the Texas native completely captivated our screens, we couldn't help but notice a wardrobe malfunction — it appears the lining of Selena's dress was bunched up and revealed more than she was most likely hoping to show. Stick around for all the deets, including the fan reactions to the unfortunate situation.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short presenting at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Source: Getty Images
Selena Gomez suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Emmys.

As previously reported, Selena Gomez came face-to-face with a disastrous wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony; although not too many viewers caught the mishap, various eagle-eyed fans of the "Lose You to Love Me" vocalist shared their thoughts on social media.

"I am legitimately worried that Selena Gomez’s dress lining is bunched up/caught," one fan shared on Twitter. "It’s hard to tell, maybe that’s deliberate. But I’m not sure, and I’m scared for her to turn around."

Another added, "No one told Selena Gomez her dress lining is up, and I'm annoyed for her."

A third fan commented that the lining of Selena's dress was most likely "supposed to reach down to her calves," meaning it was caught on her undergarments — we don't know about you, but we are heartbroken for her!

On the other hand, some fans believe her dress is supposed to be ruffled like that; however, if you look closely at photos of Selena during the event, her ravishing gown clearly reaches the floor.

Sadly, the Disney alum is prone to wardrobe malfunctions; at the 2022 SAG Awards, Selena took a rough fall on the red carpet thanks to a pair of faulty Louboutin heels. Luckily, someone was there to catch Selena and help her back up.

Selena then proceeded to skip shoes altogether and presented barefoot — what a queen!

