Who Killed Bunny Folger? The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Ending, Explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu.
The murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) and subsequent framing of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) triggered the central conflict of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.
How were Mabel, Oliver, and Charles supposed to exonerate themselves from Bunny's murder if the actual killer kept planting evidence to make them look guilty?
Mabel seemingly found the case's smoking gun during the Episode 9: Becky Butler (Adina Verson). However, the big Episode 9 Becky reveal was actually a double-cross in itself for eager viewers like ourselves.
The truth finally came out at the Arconia's killer reveal party.
Here’s the 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 ending, explained.
Oliver, Charles, and Mabel met up with Becky at the Pickle Diner. Becky timidly revealed some of Cinda's Achilles heels, including her fear of slow motion and the inside of tomatoes. At this point, Oliver, Charles, and Mabel are still convinced that Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) was the criminal mastermind.
Then, Becky made her first mistake: ordering her favorite sandwich combo, the No. 14 — a liverwurst and marmalade sandwich.
Mabel finally realizes that Becky was the killer when Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) called with results from the DNA she pulled from the murder weapon.
It matched a dead girl in Oklahoma.
However, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles had to enact the perfect setup to get Becky to confess. Enter the killer reveal party at the Arconia, featuring our favorite Arconia residents acting their hearts out like they are in a Broadway production on opening night.
Cinda arrives, eager to extract a confession from our crime-solving trio for the finale of her podcast. Mabel, Oliver, and Charles interrogate Cinda until Mabel pulls a reverse-murder Uno card and accuses Alice (Cara Delevingne) of killing Bunny instead.
Wait, what? Alice reacts rather violently to Mabel's accusation. In the resulting scuffle, Alice stabs Charles straight in the stomach.
Wait, what?! Charles collapses to the floor, just a hop-skip and a jump away from death's door. Mabel cries out in horror when he dies, adding a terrifying element of realism to the killer reveal party.
However, as Oliver noted, this is a family murder podcast show, where the heroes don't get, well, actually murdered. It turns out Charles is perfectly fine. His "death" was the result of convincing theatrical timing from Alice and a hidden fake blood bag.
Ultimately, Becky finally lost it when Cinda commended Mabel for finding Bunny's killer and said she'd consider hiring her. Becky yelled at Cinda, sneezing mid-rant (can you say dead giveaway)?
Becky's second error was disclosing that she was aware of Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) in the Arconia's secret passageways the night Bunny was killed. "Only the killer could've known there was a girl hiding in the walls that night," Oliver said.
It turns out Becky never told Cinda her true identity. Cinda joined forces with Oliver, Charles, and Mabel in their scheme to get Becky to confess.
Becky vainly attempted to defend her actions, explaining that Cinda didn't bite on her Rose Cooper (Shirley MacLaine) pitch, so she took matters into her own hands — a little too literally, for what it's worth.
It turns out Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport) was madly in love with Becky the whole time, not Cinda. He was game to help Becky out with her scheme to steal Rose's painting and craft her own compelling true crime podcast plot.
Detective Williams hauls Becky and her boyfriend away, and with that, the case of the murder of Bunny Folger is officially closed.
But wait, there's more! (Ft. Paul Rudd!)
There's a one-year timeskip during the ending of Only Murders in the Building Season 2. Oliver's Broadway show has finally come to fruition, and Charles is one of the leads!
He reminds his costar, Ben Glenroy (the ageless Paul Rudd), that wishing an actor good luck in a theater is bad luck (you're supposed to tell your fellow actors to break a leg, Ben!). Charles clearly doesn't like Ben at all, warning him to "stay away from her." But what woman is Charles referring to?
Unfortunately for Ben, he commits a little too hard to his newest role as the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 victim. So, who killed Ben and why? We'll just have to wait and see!
