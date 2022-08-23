Who Killed Bunny Folger? The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Ending, Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu.

The murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) and subsequent framing of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) triggered the central conflict of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

How were Mabel, Oliver, and Charles supposed to exonerate themselves from Bunny's murder if the actual killer kept planting evidence to make them look guilty?