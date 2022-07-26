Wait, so Was Charles Actually Texting the Killer in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 6 on Hulu.

Charles (Steve Martin) discovered to his horror that he had been corresponding with two murderers on Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 6. He thought that the number he was texting belonged to Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). However, Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport) reveals new information that proves the number isn't hers.

So who is Charles texting?