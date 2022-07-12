What Inspired the Song "Angel in Flip-Flops" in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 4 on Hulu.

Nothing encapsulates the sweet bond between Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) and his surrogate daughter Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) than Charles's one hit song, "Angel in Flip-Flops."

When Lucy was younger they'd cook together at the Arconia and sing "Angel in Flip-Flops," which was a huge hit in Germany.