Will Lucy Return to Help Solve the Case in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

Will Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) return to the Arconia in Only Murders in the Building Season 2? Charles Haden-Savage's (Steve Martin) surrogate daughter returned in Season 2, Episode 4, shocking Charles in his trailer for the Brazzos reboot.

But why did Lucy return to the Arconia in the first place? Mabel (Selena Gomez) suspects that Lucy has something she needs to tell Charles.