Will Lucy Return to Help Solve the Case in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.
Will Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) return to the Arconia in Only Murders in the Building Season 2? Charles Haden-Savage's (Steve Martin) surrogate daughter returned in Season 2, Episode 4, shocking Charles in his trailer for the Brazzos reboot.
But why did Lucy return to the Arconia in the first place? Mabel (Selena Gomez) suspects that Lucy has something she needs to tell Charles.
Lucy had several reasons for seeking Charles out. However, Charles sent her back to Connecticut at the end of the episode before Lucy could reveal what she saw the night Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) was murdered.
Will Lucy return in a future episode? Where have we seen the actress who plays Lucy before Only Murders in the Building? We've got all the answers for you here!
Who plays Lucy in 'Only Murders in the Building'? Zoe Colletti also appeared on 'Fear the Walking Dead'.
The actress behind Lucy is Zoe Margaret Colletti. 20-year-old Zoe has already built up an impressive acting resume for her age, appearing in multiple episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and Boo, Bitch.
Although her Only Murders in the Building character Lucy isn't technically Charles's daughter, she clearly wishes that were the case. In a heartwarming moment, she tells Charles that he was the best father figure she had out of her mother's boyfriends over the years.
Lucy admits to Charles that she skipped out on her mother's wedding because the guy she married wasn't Charles. They bond over Charles' cheesy hit single "Angels in Flip-Flops," that was a huge hit in Germany.
Charles is horrified when Lucy discovers the bloody knife that took Bunny's life. Lucy discovers how someone's planting evidence — there's a secret series of tunnels connected to Charles's apartment!
What Lucy doesn't tell Charles is the most crucial piece of evidence in the case so far. She was hiding in the secret tunnel-way the night that Bunny was murdered. The murderer was clearly aware of the passageway, too, because they nearly ran into Lucy when they were fleeing from the scene of the crime!
Completely oblivious to Lucy's huge clue, Charles sends her back home. He doesn't want her to be harmed during their ongoing investigation.
Will Lucy return to 'Only Murders in the Building'?
Oddly enough, Zoe's IMDb page doesn't list her Only Murders in the Building role. Could that mean that her return to the Arconia is still being kept under wraps? Hey, if they can bring back Jan the murderous bassoonist (Amy Ryan), they can bring Lucy back!
Not only is Lucy's sweet relationship with Charles a nice touch, but her evidence is vital. After all, the murderer was clearly not pregnant, so that rules Nina out (Christine Ko).
The murderer also appeared to be slim and tall. Did Lucy get a good glimpse of the murderer's appearance? Does she know more than she's letting on? Hopefully the truth will be revealed when new episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 drop on Hulu every Tuesday.