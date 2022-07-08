Erika's Romantic Fate in 'Boo, Bitch' Is a Major Twist

Throughout their entire high school career, Gia barely knew anyone, but she was an extremely loyal friend to Erika. At first, Gia’s unfinished business was making sure that Erika would be OK without her. But by the end of the series, Gia, Erika, and Gavin realize that Gia’s true unfinished business is to put herself first for once, and allow herself to be loved.

All eight episodes of Boo, Bitch are now available to stream on Netflix.