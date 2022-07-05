The 'Mean Girls' Cast Has Grown to Become Hollywood A-Listers
You can’t sit with us! On April 30, 2004, pop culture received a facelift thanks to the hit movie, Mean Girls. The movie, which stars Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, documents a homeschooled teenager who makes the switch to public school and unintentionally joins the mean girl clique known as “The Plastics.” Cady falls for the “Queen Bee” Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) boyfriend and learns the ins and outs of the girl world — from catty fights to juggling different friend groups.
Although it’s been nearly 20 years since the release of Mean Girls, most millennials still consider the film to be one of the best comedies ever made. And since Mean Girls features various star-studded cast members who have gone on to become Hollywood A-listers, fans are wondering what the crew is up to these days. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1 on where the Mean Girls cast is now!
1. Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron)
Lindsay may have gained notoriety as a child star, but the 36-year-old has since become a respected actress. After Mean Girls, she appeared in a slew of movies and TV series including 2007's Georgia Rule, 2008's Ugly Betty, and 2014's 2 Broke Girls. At a point, Lindsay's life was impacted by substance abuse issues. However, Lindsay now has two new projects — Falling For Christmas and Cursed — set to be released in 2022. Not to mention, she recently jumped the broom with financier Bader Shamas. The limit of happiness does not exist!
2. Rachel McAdams (Regina George)
Rachel established herself as the "Queen Bee" who instilled fear and envy in the hearts of many, but the now 43-year-old is considered a treasure in the entertainment world. Rachel went on to star in the 2004 Nicholas Sparks-inspired film The Notebook and won over hearts across the country. She also stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange films. These days, Rachel is busy balancing the roles of motherhood with two sons and her acting career.
3. Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith)
After Amanda portrayed our favorite ditzy yet gorgeous teenager, the actress went on to star in 2010's Dear John, a film inspired by Nicholas Sparks' bestselling novel of the same name. Amanda also sprinkled her magic in TV series and movies such as 2017's Twin Peaks and 2020's You Should Have Left. Additionally, Amanda secretly married Thomas Sadoski in March 2017. The pair shares a daughter and son, Thomas and Nina, who were born in March 2017 and September 2020.
4. Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners)
Lacey's hair was so big that it was full of secrets — well not these days. Like the rest of The Plastics, Lacey has gone on a successful entertainment career. The 39-year-old has had multiple acting roles in movies and TV shows including 2009's Ghost of Girlfriend's Past, 2013's Slightly Single in L.A., and various Hallmark movies. Lacey eventually married David Nehdar in December 2013 and had a daughter named Julia in September 2016.
Unfortunately, she could never make "fetch" happen.
5. Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels)
Pretty boy Jonathan Bennett has also become quite the catch in Hollywood. The 41-year-old has moved on to other notable movies and TV series including 2005's Cheaper by the Dozen, 2012's Divorce Invitation, and 2016's Hit the Floor. Jonathan also made an appearance in Ariana Grande's 2019 music video "Thank U, Next" which pays homage to Mean Girls. Jonathan is currently married to his longtime partner, Jaymes Vaughn.
6. Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian)
Lizzy Caplan was a fan-favorite in Mean Girls for her no-nonsense personality and her hilarious way of always mispronouncing Cady's name. After Mean Girls, Lizzy has become quite the TV series talent throughout her career, and even received several award nominations for her role in the Showtime series, Masters of Sex. Lizzy is also now married like the rest of her MG co-stars, having tied the knot with Tom Riley in September 2017.
7. Daniel Franzese (Damian)
Damian may have been too gay to function, but fans forever live for his character in Mean Girls. After his monumental role in the fukn, Daniel starred in various movies and TV shows such as 2005's War of the Worlds, 2009's Kill Theory, and 2016's Recovery Road. Daniel also finished the project, Hypnotized, which should be released in 2022 or 2023.
8. Tina Fey (Ms. Norbury)
"I'm a pusher, Cady!" That line continues to live rent free in our heads when we need to step it up and live up to our true potential. Though she had previously found success as a comedian on Saturday Night Live, she found further acclaim writing for and starring in Mean Girls. These days, she's best known for creating series like 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Mr. Mayor, and plenty more.
9. Tim Meadows (Mr.Duvall)
Tim Meadows may have nabbed a supporting actor role in Mean Girls, but it's one fans of the show will never forget. After MG, the SNL alum has flexed his acting skills in 2010 and 2013's Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, Trainwreck in 2015, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and other roles. Tim will also appear in the upcoming TV series, Poker Face.
10. Amy Poehler (June George)
Last bit certainly not least, we have Amy Poehler. As yet another former SNL star, the hilarious actress stole our hearts as Regina's "cool mom" in Mean Girls. Over the years, we've watched Amy impress audiences with other popular roles. These days, she is perhaps best known for portraying Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreations.
Mean Girls is now available to stream on Netflix.