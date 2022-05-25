[SPOILER] Could Be the Next Hero to Die in the MCU

Through myriad comic book issues, Doctor Strange is clearly one of the most important figures in all of Marvel canon. From his time learning the mystic arts under the Ancient One to joining the Avengers all the way through the incursions, to World War Hulk, and even to becoming Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange lives one of the fullest Marvel lives there is. But in the fall of 2021, Marvel released its final Doctor Strange issue: The Death of Doctor Strange.