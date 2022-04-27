America Chavez was first introduced in 2011 as Marvel's first LGBTQ Latina hero. Aside from superpowers such as flight and super strength, she has the ability to punch star-shaped holes into other dimensions. She would eventually go on to work with superhero groups like the Young Avengers and even become close friends with Hawkeye successor Kate Bishop.

Her mothers aren't in her life due to America's tragic origin story, but they helped shape the hero she is today.