The multiverse of Marvel comics is defined by multiple Earths and infinite possibilities. Few heroes and villains in the pantheon can fathom the idea of alternate dimensions, but American Chavez just punches those existential concepts in the face. This Marvel hero has fought alongside several notable Marvel teams throughout her long comics history Who is the young hero and what kind of powers does she wield?America Chavez first debuted in Marvel comics in 2011. In a diversity win, she is the first LGBTQ Latina hero in Marvel's pantheon. The character will soon make her live-action debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where her multiverse powers will be put to the test. What are the character's origins like and how will she factor into one of the biggest Marvel movies ever? Here's what you should know about America Chavez.Who is America Chavez? She's a hero from another dimension.In typical origin story fashion, America Chavez first receives her powers while being treated for a rare genetic disease. In trying to find a cure for her condition, America's mothers — both of them brilliant scientists — turn to a mysterious billionaire who conducts research on them at a remote facility. Unbeknownst to them, America and her sister are exposed to dangerous interdimensional magic as part of the experiments.America's moms try to help their daughters escape, unfortunately being torn asunder by dimensional rifts in the process. However, America taps into her newfound powers to punch open a rift in space and escape, though she is separated from her sister. She soon winds up in New York City where she is taken in and raised by another family.As she grows up, she begins gaining new abilities, including super-strength, enhanced speed, flight, and most importantly, the power to travel through dimensions. When she becomes an adult, she decides to use her powers for good and become a superhero. Her long career includes stints with groups like the Teen Brigade and the Young Avengers. She even becomes good friends with Kate Bishop.America Chavez plays a major role in 'Multiverse of Madness'.Given her dimension-hopping capabilities, she's a perfect fit for a film like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film follows the titular Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who comes face-to-face with the multiverse as interdimensional horror threatens to pour over every conceivable reality. \n\nAmerica is portrayed by Xochitl Gomez. In the film, America runs from dimension to dimension trying to control her unstable abilities.In an interview with D23 Magazine as reported by The Direct, Xochitl notes that America's attempts to get a handle on her powers are a reflection of trying to accept herself."She's running away from her uniqueness until she learns to embrace it," Xochitl said. "She just never loses hope and I can relate to that. She's aspirational that way."\n\nDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens exclusively in theaters on May 6.