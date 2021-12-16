Fans Are Desperate for Sony to Release 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to Streaming Services

The highly-anticipated third installment of Marvel's latest Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has generated global attention for its mysterious plot and inability to confirm which actors are in the film at all. Now that the film is in theaters, fans who are wary of venturing to the movies in a pandemic are curious: When will No Way Home be released to streaming services? And which streaming services will host the flick?

Read on for everything we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home's streaming service availability.