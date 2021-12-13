'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Changes the Marvel Cinematic Universe as We Know It [SPOILERS]By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Dec. 13 2021, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
In a crossover even bigger than Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home is looking to change the way we look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. While timelines are being torn asunder in Loki, and the barrier between realities begins to crack in WandaVision, the latest adventure of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will have completely separate movies stepping into the MCU canon for the very first time.
Set after the events of Far From Home, Peter Parker struggles to lead a normal life after his secret identity is revealed and he is subsequently framed for murder. Desperate for a solution, he turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to cast a reality-bending spell to make everyone forget that he's Spider-Man. But after Peter disrupts the spell, every reality with Spider-Man in it begins to mix. It then falls to Peter to put the multiverse back together.
The trailers alone have already given us a tease for the exciting crossover, with Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) among the many Spidey villains set to appear. A crossover this ambitious is impossible to contain and is sure to be filled with groundbreaking moments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Here are some spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home (along with some of our personal theories).
1. The Green Goblin makes an appearance.
With the enormous potential for cameos and crossovers that No Way Home offers, the web-slinger's greatest nemesis is definitely going to join the party. Willem Dafoe returns to portray the iconic villain from the original 2002 film directed by Sam Raimi. After all, with Spidey's entire rogues' gallery coming in, there's no way that one of his most well-known enemies would miss out on the fight.
2. The Sinister Six assemble.
In Spidey's past, many of his villains have teamed up to form the Sinister Six as a joint effort to take down the webhead after a string of defeats. Many of the known members like Electro, Lizard, and Sandman are already confirmed to be in the film. While the remaining slots are still up in the air, this would be the perfect time for the iconic group to appear on the big screen for the first time.
3. Spider-Man gets new threads.
It wouldn't be an MCU Spidey film if Peter wasn't decked out with a new suit. Since he's previously gotten at least two new suits per film, it's only fitting that his latest and greatest adventure gifts him some new hero wear. In No Way Home, Peter wears a new red, black, and gold suit. He's also seen wearing some Sorceror Supreme-inspired arcane wear. Both suits have already been added to the Spider-Man game on the Playstation 4 and 5.
Theory: Doctor Strange lives at the end of the film.
Peter works closely with Doctor Stephen Strange on this reality-breaking adventure — both with him to fix the multiverse, and against him when he insists that Peter must kill the otherworldly visitors. Strange clearly has his work cut out for him. But it stands to reason that he'll live through this, no matter what the outcome turns out to be. In fact, this brush with the multiverse could be what spurs him to investigate it further in his own future film.
Theory: Alternate Spider-Men will show up to help out the MCU Spidey.
If the villains of other Spider-Men show up, it only stands to reason that the Spider-Men themselves won't be too far behind. We could very well see the likes of Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield return to reprise their roles as Peter Parker, helping out the newest Peter in this multiversal fight. Some eagle-eyed viewers have even spotted little goofs of villains getting punched by no one, where editors might have forgotten to exclude certain parts.
Theory: Venom shows up somewhere in the film.
With his inclusion in the film already teased at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, we could very well see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the Symbiote show up at one point in the film. In fact, this could very well be the gateway we need to see Tom Holland's Peter Parker go through his own "Black Suit" phase.
Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out in theaters on Dec. 17.