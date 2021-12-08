'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Teases the Sinister Six, but Who's the Last Member?By Allison DeGrushe
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
For the entirety of 2021, many Marvel fans have anticipated the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With only two trailers available, millions of viewers are still examining them for clues about what to expect in the upcoming movie.
The flick takes place after Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) identity as Spider-Man was revealed by Mysterio at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. As a result, Peter's life changes overnight; so, he turns to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help repair the damage.
Once Dr. Strange performs the spell, something goes awry. The multiverse opens, allowing several iconic Spider-Man supervillains from alternate realities to arrive in the MCU.
Now that Peter is coming face to face with unfamiliar villains, what does this mean? Which villains are returning? Are the Sinister Six forming in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let's find out!
Will the Sinister Six assemble in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?
Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the return of several enemies of the web-slinger, and we suspect the group will band together to form the Sinister Six.
The threequel sees five infamous supervillains from the Sony Spider-Man universe — Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) — fighting our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
With just five villains in the superhero flick, there's a chance we will see an MCU version of the Sinister Six. In the Spider-Man comic books, the team has had an abundance of members throughout the years, meaning there's no telling who will step up in No Way Home.
At one point, there were even plans to produce a standalone Sinister Six film during Andrew Garfield's run as Spider-Man, so obviously, this hasn't been overlooked. This is the perfect opportunity to assemble the group, so who could be the sixth member?
There are a few options for who the sixth Sinister Six member could be in 'No Way Home.'
Many fans speculate that a sixth villain will arrive later in the film, which will lead to the formation of the Sinister Six. The top contenders from the MCU trilogy include Michael Keaton's Vulture and Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio.
We last saw Vulture in jail at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and he actually keeps Spider-Man's identity a secret from Scorpion, another Spider-Man villain. Unless he has a massive issue with Peter, we don't see him returning for another fight.
Also, we still don't believe Mysterio died at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. He is a professional illusionist, and his supposed "death" occurred off-screen — suspicious much? Though there's a chance he's alive, we highly doubt he'll return; Mysterio caused enough damage when he revealed Spider-Man was Peter Parker.
This leaves us with one potential MCU debut: Venom. Thankfully, Sony and Marvel Studios made this possible — if you didn't know, the post-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage shows Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom experiencing effects from the multiverse.
Eddie and Venom go from chilling around a hotel room at night to lounging in another hotel room in a different tropical area, this time during the day. The two are clearly confused, so Eddie turns on the TV to figure out what's going on.
Once the small screen comes to life, a shot of Tom Holland's Peter Parker appears on the screen. Thus, Venom is officially a part of the MCU, and Spider-Man is a part of the Sonyverse. Venom is likely to be the sixth member to arrive in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we are so ready to see him face off against Spidey.
Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres exclusively in theaters on Dec. 17.