How to Watch the 'Spider-Man' Films in Order to Prep for 'No Way Home'By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Nov. 17 2021, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
The cinematic history of Spider-Man is a venerable web of origin stories, reboots, cameos, and separate universes. And many of them are about to collide in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. As such, it might be time to dust off your old Sam Raimi trilogy collection or your Amazing film copies in order to keep up with Spider-Man's biggest cinematic adventure yet.
No Way Home continues the story of MCU Peter Parker (Tom Holland). After he was outed as Spider-Man and framed for murder, Peter resorts to visiting Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to cast a spell to make the world forget that he's Spider-Man. But after disrupting the process, Peter accidentally causes every alternate universe with a Spider-Man in it to spill into each other.
MCU Peter will face off against the likes of Doctor Octopus, Electro, and the Lizard in an effort to repair the multiverse.
The events of No Way Home have some groundbreaking implications for Marvel movies as we know it, as it makes almost every Spider-Man movie canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Barring any potential cameos we could get from the likes of Into the Spider-Verse or Venom, it's time to brush up on the previous films to get ready for the crossover.
Here's how to watch every Spider-Man film in order.
Spider-Man (2002)
This was the film that started it all. Tobey Maguire stars as Peter Parker, a mild-mannered nerd who gains enhanced strength and strange abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider. After suffering a personal tragedy, he decides to use his powers for good and become the webslinger we know and love. Willem Dafoe also stars as his arch-nemesis Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, and James Franco as Norman's son and Peter's best friend, Harry.
Spider-Man can be streamed on Hulu.
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Set two years after the events of the first film, Peter struggles to find a balance between his responsibilities as a hero and living his own life. Meanwhile, a failed experiment turns Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) into a dangerous villain armed with mechanical arms. As Spider-Man tries to take down this new threat, he must also figure out why his powers are disappearing.
Spider-Man 2 is available to stream on Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Taking place only one year after Spider-Man 2, the film finds Peter Parker trying to move forward in a romantic relationship with Mary Jane, who now knows his secret identity. Unfortunately, he faces threats on all fronts. Peter's friend Harry is now armed with his late father's Green Goblin tech and seeks revenge on Spider-Man. He also faces off against Flint Marco/Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), a criminal who was inadvertently responsible for his uncle Ben's death.
And while all that is happening, a black alien substance grants Peter a black Spider-Man suit and enhanced strength, but the changes might just cost him everything else. The film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Gwen Stacy and Topher Grace as Eddie Brock.
Spider-Man 3 is streaming on Starz and Prime Video.
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
The first reboot for Spider-Man casts Andrew Garfield as an all-new Spider-Man. While the film depicts an alternate take on the well-known origin story, Peter Parker must learn how to use his abilities while taking on Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), a scientist who becomes a monstrous reptilian creature dubbed "The Lizard." The film also stars Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.
The Amazing Spider-Man can be streamed on AppleTV, Google Play, and YouTube.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
Two years after the events of The Amazing Spider-Man, Peter is investigating the mysterious circumstances behind his parents' death. Meanwhile, he is forced to confront Max Dillon/Electro (Jamie Foxx), an engineer who becomes imbued with electricity after a scientific accident. And things get even more complicated when Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) becomes the evil Green Goblin while trying to cure his terminal disease. Paul Giamatti also has a brief cameo as Aleksei Sytsevich/The Rhino.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 can be streamed on Vudu and Amazon.
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
This MCU film pits hero against hero in an epic clash. As the Avengers deal with the fallout and ongoing casualties of their heroic acts, Earth's Mightiest Heroes have split down the middle between those who want to align with the U.S. government in reining in their actions and those who want to remain independent.
While Spider-Man (Tom Holland) only appears as a side character in this film, it's still an important step in the webhead's cinematic journey. Ahead of a new reboot of Spidey films, the film firmly establishes him as part of the MCU, after the character was caught in a legal battle between Sony Entertainment and Marvel Studios.
Captain America: Civil War is streaming on Disney Plus.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
In his first official film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peter is eager to make a name for himself as a superhero. Armed with a high-tech suit gifted to him by Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter tries to establish his reputation as a hero while still trying to maintain his personal life. Meanwhile, Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton) tries to defend his reputation as an arms dealer by repurposing alien tech for criminals.
The film also stars Zendaya as Michelle Jones, Jacob Batalon as Peter's best friend Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Peter's aunt, May Parker.
Homecoming is streaming on Hulu and Prime Video.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
After the earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Peter tries to return to a normal life after being erased from existence for five years as he goes on a school field trip to Europe. But there's no rest for the heroic after Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits both him and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a hero who supposedly hails from another dimension, in facing off against a new threat called the Elementals.
No Way Home is streaming on Hulu.