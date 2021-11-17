How to Watch the 'Spider-Man' Films in Order to Prep for 'No Way Home'

MCU Peter will face off against the likes of Doctor Octopus, Electro, and the Lizard in an effort to repair the multiverse.

The events of No Way Home have some groundbreaking implications for Marvel movies as we know it, as it makes almost every Spider-Man movie canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Barring any potential cameos we could get from the likes of Into the Spider-Verse or Venom, it's time to brush up on the previous films to get ready for the crossover.