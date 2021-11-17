Is Kirsten Dunst in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'? She Just Revealed the Truth

The rumors have been heavily circulating since the idea of having her in the new movie makes so much sense – but keeping up with the newer Spider-Man movies hasn’t really been Kirsten's main focus these days anyway. She said in that same interview, “I haven’t seen any of the [new ones.] I don’t watch superhero movies, though. I don’t watch anything like that. It’s just not my kind of movie. I can’t tell you the last time I saw one. I think maybe Captain America with my friend in a theater…”