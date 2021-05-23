The Internet Wants Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya to Play Girlfriends In a Movie

In January 2021, one viral Twitter user suggested that a "lesbian period drama" featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya would be what "fans deserved." The photos they used were of the 2018 Heavenly Bodies Met Gala, with Zendaya wearing a Joan of Arc-inspired piece, and Anya Taylor-Joy's hair wreathed in a crown of roses.

Immediately, fans leaped onto the idea, and plot suggestions and tweets of endorsement soon followed. One user suggested, "Her best friend since childhood who had an interest in sword fighting over what was considered “ladylike” hobbies. When one is discovered to be of royal blood, she requests her best friend becomes her knight and bodyguard. When the knight is wounded, they admit their feelings."

We would pay to see that movie!