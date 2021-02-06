Is 'SNL' New Tonight? Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers Will Soon Be Featured Guests

Is 'SNL' New Tonight? Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers Will Soon Be Featured GuestsBy Michelle Stein
Feb. 6 2021, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
Following a rollercoaster ride of an election season — during which the episodes practically wrote themselves — Saturday Night Live (SNL) officially returned on Jan. 30, 2021. John Krasinski kicked off the year as SNL's first guest host, while Machine Gun Kelly was the musical guest.
But will there be another new episode tonight, on Feb. 6? Let's take a closer look at what fans can expect from the current season.
Is 'SNL' new tonight, Feb. 6, 2021?
We have some good news to share for those who are diehard fans of sketch comedy series: SNL is new tonight! That's right, you won't have to wait much longer for your next dose of Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, and the rest of the gang.
The guest host for SNL on Feb. 6 is Dan Levy and the musical guest is Phoebe Bridgers. And judging by the pair of promos for the new episode, it's shaping up to be a memorable night.
A pair of promos for the new episode on Feb. 6 feature Dan, Phoebe, and SNL cast member Aidy Bryant.
"This one better be funny, guys," Aidy says in the first promo video. "Dan, I want to see big commitment out of you."
She then turns to. Phoebe, adding, " "I expect your songs to be hilarious, Weird Al-level."
"They're not," the singer says, simply, to which a frantic, over-the-top Aidy yells, "What the hell are we going to do?!"
In the second clip, Dan suggests to Phoebe that she writes a song about him since they've been "bonding this week."
A clearly unenthusiastic Phoebe responds, "I think I'm good on that. Thanks, though."
That's when Aidy volunteers to write a song about Dan. And it's pretty magical.
The 'What Still Works?' cold open was a fan favorite on the Jan. 30, 2021 episode of 'SNL.'
A sketch featuring Kate McKinnon as the host of a current events talk show explored what actually still works in the U.S. The government? Nope, courtesy of Georgia congresswoman/QAnon conspiracy theorist, Marjorie Taylor Green. The stock market? Clearly not, considering the GameStop drama. Social media? Not a chance, as Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey perfectly illustrated. The vaccine rollout? O. J. Simpson got his before most teachers. Enough said.
Finally, Kate realized that quarterback Tom Brady is basically the only thing in America that still works — and even that's questionable. (See for yourself in the video above.)
Who's hosting 'SNL' on Feb. 13, 2021?
On Feb. 13, Oscar winner Regina King will host 'SNL' for the first time and Nathaniel Rateliff will make his debut as musical guest. New episodes of the NBC series will also air on Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, with guest hosts and musical guests still to be announced.
Watch SNL on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.