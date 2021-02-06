Is 'SNL' New Tonight? Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers Will Soon Be Featured Guests

But will there be another new episode tonight , on Feb. 6? Let's take a closer look at what fans can expect from the current season.

Following a rollercoaster ride of an election season — during which the episodes practically wrote themselves — Saturday Night Live ( SNL ) officially returned on Jan. 30, 2021. John Krasinski kicked off the year as SNL's first guest host, while Machine Gun Kelly was the musical guest.

Is 'SNL' new tonight, Feb. 6, 2021?

We have some good news to share for those who are diehard fans of sketch comedy series: SNL is new tonight! That's right, you won't have to wait much longer for your next dose of Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, and the rest of the gang. The guest host for SNL on Feb. 6 is Dan Levy and the musical guest is Phoebe Bridgers. And judging by the pair of promos for the new episode, it's shaping up to be a memorable night.

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

A pair of promos for the new episode on Feb. 6 feature Dan, Phoebe, and SNL cast member Aidy Bryant. "This one better be funny, guys," Aidy says in the first promo video. "Dan, I want to see big commitment out of you." She then turns to. Phoebe, adding, " "I expect your songs to be hilarious, Weird Al-level." "They're not," the singer says, simply, to which a frantic, over-the-top Aidy yells, "What the hell are we going to do?!"

In the second clip, Dan suggests to Phoebe that she writes a song about him since they've been "bonding this week." A clearly unenthusiastic Phoebe responds, "I think I'm good on that. Thanks, though." That's when Aidy volunteers to write a song about Dan. And it's pretty magical.