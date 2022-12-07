Sorry Ladies and Gentlemen, 'Emily the Criminal' Star Aubrey Plaza Is Off the Market

Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) is nearly unrecognizable in the film Emily the Criminal. The 38-year-old actress, typically spotted onscreen with dark brunette locks, plays a woman so desperate to escape thousands of dollars of student debt that she turns to illegal activities to pay the bills.

Does crime pay in Emily the Criminal? You'll have to stream the film on Netflix to find out! Meanwhile, Aubrey has also had a major role on Season 2 of the popular HBO series The White Lotus.