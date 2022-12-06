'Emily the Criminal' Arrives on Netflix This Week — Is It Based on a True Story?

In case you missed its theatrical run, you'll be able to stream the acclaimed film, Emily the Criminal on Netflix this week. The 2022 crime thriller stars Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, Legion) as Emily Benetto, a woman who turns to the criminal underworld of Los Angeles to recover from debilitating debt and financial ruin.

The film was released in August 2022 to rave reviews, with many critics offering praise to Aubrey's performance.