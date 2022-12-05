Will 'Avatar 2' Be Streaming? What to Know About the Release for 'The Way of Water'

After being stuck in production limbo for several years, the long-awaited Avatar 2 is finally hitting theaters. The first film was released in 2009 and received widespread praise, with many critics highlighting its use of advanced CGI cinematography at the time. To this day, it still holds the record for the highest-grossing film in history.

The franchise seeks to make another splash with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, which is already one of the most expensive films ever.