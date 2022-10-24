'From Scratch' Sees Zoe Saldana Playing an Artist in Italy — Can She Actually Speak Italian?

In the Netflix series, Amy is a law student that decides to switch gears and move to Italy to study art. Through Amy’s life-changing decision, she’s able to flourish as an artist and meet the love of her life.

Naturally, making the move to a non-English speaking country comes with the opportunity to learn a new language. Since Amy is tasked with becoming fluent in Italian, fans are wondering if art has imitated life. So, does Zoe Saldana speak Italian? Here’s what we know.