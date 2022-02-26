Are the Weddings on 'Love Is Blind' Legal? Does Love Bind?

On February 16, 2022, Jason Beaumont, the bespectacled flight attendant, dropped an Instagram post about his engagement to Kara Williams. In the post, Jason wrote, "There has been a lot of people asking me why I had no luck in the pods…SURPRISE! Kara Williams I walked out of the pods an engaged couple as well!"

He went on to say that Kara found a way to knock down his walls while in the pod, adding that she "has been one of the most charismatic, loving, and supportive people I’ve ever met. She is hands down one of the strongest women I’ve ever been around."

Sadly, their love didn't last because Jason then updated us with their breakup. "Unfortunately, we have since parted ways, but that will never take away the feelings and love I had for her throughout this process."