Meet the Sizzling Hot Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Our favorite reality dating series is back for its third season. Yup, Love Is Blind Season 3 drops on Netflix on Oct. 19. And this time the pods have landed in Dallas, Texas.
So, who can you expect to meet this season? We've got the entire list of cast members down below as well as their ages and professions.
Ashley, 29
Ashley Randermann is a chiropractor who is looking for a special man who is both her “best friend” and a “leader.”
Tony, 34
Tony Taylor works as a medical device sales representative. His longest romantic relationship was a decade long.
Kalekia, 31
Kalekia Adams is an ICU nurse practitioner who describes herself as "super sneezy" due to allergies.
Dakota, 32
Dakota Easley is an aerospace engineer who is looking for love like his parents have had for the last 40 years.
Brannigan, 35
Brannigan Maxwell is a critical care nurse who refuses to put up with any “f-boys."
Brennon, 32
Brennon Lemieux is a water treatment engineer whose type is "alpha women."
Nancy, 32
Nancy Rodriguez is a real estate investor who is looking for someone “kind and genuine” who is ready to settle down.
Zach, 29
Zach Gordon is currently in med school. but works as an interior quality control manager. He has been single for more than four years.
Chelsey, 27
Chelsey Jordan is a customer success manager who loves "working on her plants" and hopes to find a plant daddy.
Dale, 32
Dale Dalida is a cybersecurity student who is looking to have “good conversations.”
Colleen, 26
Colleen Reed is a digital PR strategist and ballet dancer who believes that everyone gets an “instant feeling” the moment they find their person.
Simmer, 27
Simmer Bajwa is a director of marketing technology who is looking for someone to "help him grow." He claims he does not have a type.
Charita, 35
Charita Scott is a makeup artist who loves to cook and is totally over “situationships."
Nash, 34
Nash Buehler is a realtor who is looking for an "equal partner."
Valerie, 35
Valerie Truong is a dermatologist who says that whoever chooses her is “in for a ride.”
Cole, 27
Cole Barnett is a realtor who wants a woman that can drive and “who lives in faith with God.”
Amanda, 31
Amanda Langston is a stylist who can pick the right clothes, but usually “picks the wrong guys.”
Anthony, 33
Anthony LaScalea is an attorney who wants the ladies to know that giving him chocolate chip cookies will go a long way.
Zanab, 32
Zanab Jaffrey is a realtor who is “picky AF” when it comes to guys. Being tall and smelling nice are major turn-ons for her.
Matt, 28
Matt Bolton is a private charter sales executive who describes himself as a morning person and was previously in a 10-year relationship.
Raven, 29
Raven Ross is a pilates instructor who is always late to everything. She admires Barack and Michelle Obama's relationship.
Bartise, 27
Bartise Bowden is a senior analyst who is looking for a girl to crack jokes with.
Alexa, 27
Alexa Alfia is a insurance agency owner who is working on being less stubborn. She is excited to be LIB because it “eliminates the superficial.”
Sikiru, aka “SK," 34
SK Alagbada is a data engineer who is looking for a "boss lady" that loves to snack.
Jess, 30
Jessica Gumbert is a senior event producer who is looking for a down-to-earth guy who won't play games.
Andrew, 30
Andrew Liu is a director of operations who hopes his special someone is prepared to give him "constant snuggles."
Loren, 36
Loren Langenbeck is a medical device representative who fancies pancakes and playing her music loud.
DaVonté, 29
DaVonté Black is a fitness development coach who wants someone that is as passionate about fitness as he is.
Kim, 30
Kimberlee Clarke is a teacher and coach who is looking for a partner who will always "go with the flow" and doesn't mind staying in and watching a game.
Julian, 34
Julian Torres is a managing director of operations who wanted to come to LIB to help break his habit of “trying to date the most physically attractive girls who were inherently wrong for him.”