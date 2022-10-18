Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind
Love is blind cast men
Source: Netflix

Meet the Sizzling Hot Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Oct. 18 2022, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

Our favorite reality dating series is back for its third season. Yup, Love Is Blind Season 3 drops on Netflix on Oct. 19. And this time the pods have landed in Dallas, Texas.

So, who can you expect to meet this season? We've got the entire list of cast members down below as well as their ages and professions.

Article continues below advertisement
Love is blind pods
Source: Netflix

Ashley, 29

Ashley Randermann
Source: Netflix

Ashley Randermann is a chiropractor who is looking for a special man who is both her “best friend” and a “leader.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tony, 34

Tony Taylor
Source: Netflix

Tony Taylor works as a medical device sales representative. His longest romantic relationship was a decade long.

Article continues below advertisement

Kalekia, 31

Kalekia Adams
Source: Netflix

Kalekia Adams is an ICU nurse practitioner who describes herself as "super sneezy" due to allergies.

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota, 32

Dakota Easley
Source: Netflix

Dakota Easley is an aerospace engineer who is looking for love like his parents have had for the last 40 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Brannigan, 35

Brannigan Maxwell
Source: Netflix

Brannigan Maxwell is a critical care nurse who refuses to put up with any “f-boys."

Article continues below advertisement

Brennon, 32

Brennon Lemieux
Source: Netflix

Brennon Lemieux is a water treatment engineer whose type is "alpha women."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy, 32

Nancy Rodriguez
Source: Netflix

Nancy Rodriguez is a real estate investor who is looking for someone “kind and genuine” who is ready to settle down.

Article continues below advertisement

Zach, 29

Zach Gordon
Source: Netflix

Zach Gordon is currently in med school. but works as an interior quality control manager. He has been single for more than four years.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsey, 27

Chelsey Jordan
Source: Netflix

Chelsey Jordan is a customer success manager who loves "working on her plants" and hopes to find a plant daddy.

Article continues below advertisement

Dale, 32

Dale Dalida
Source: Netflix

Dale Dalida is a cybersecurity student who is looking to have “good conversations.”

Article continues below advertisement

Colleen, 26

Colleen Reed
Source: Netflix

Colleen Reed is a digital PR strategist and ballet dancer who believes that everyone gets an “instant feeling” the moment they find their person.

Article continues below advertisement

Simmer, 27

Simmer Bajwa
Source: Netflix

Simmer Bajwa is a director of marketing technology who is looking for someone to "help him grow." He claims he does not have a type.

Article continues below advertisement

Charita, 35

Charita Scott
Source: Netflix

Charita Scott is a makeup artist who loves to cook and is totally over “situationships."

Article continues below advertisement

Nash, 34

Nash Buehler
Source: Netflix

Nash Buehler is a realtor who is looking for an "equal partner."

Article continues below advertisement

Valerie, 35

Valerie Truong
Source: Netflix

Valerie Truong is a dermatologist who says that whoever chooses her is “in for a ride.”

Article continues below advertisement

Cole, 27

Cole Barnett

Cole Barnett is a realtor who wants a woman that can drive and “who lives in faith with God.”

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda, 31

Amanda Langston
Source: Netflix

Amanda Langston is a stylist who can pick the right clothes, but usually “picks the wrong guys.”

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony, 33

Anthony LaScalea
Source: Netflix

Anthony LaScalea is an attorney who wants the ladies to know that giving him chocolate chip cookies will go a long way.

Article continues below advertisement

Zanab, 32

Zanab Jaffrey
Source: Netflix

Zanab Jaffrey is a realtor who is “picky AF” when it comes to guys. Being tall and smelling nice are major turn-ons for her.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt, 28

Matt Bolton
Source: Netflix

Matt Bolton is a private charter sales executive who describes himself as a morning person and was previously in a 10-year relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Raven, 29

Raven Ross
Source: Netflix

Raven Ross is a pilates instructor who is always late to everything. She admires Barack and Michelle Obama's relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Bartise, 27

Bartise Bowden
Source: Netflix

Bartise Bowden is a senior analyst who is looking for a girl to crack jokes with.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexa, 27

Alexa Alfia
Source: Netflix

Alexa Alfia is a insurance agency owner who is working on being less stubborn. She is excited to be LIB because it “eliminates the superficial.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sikiru, aka “SK," 34

SK Alagbada
Source: Netflix

SK Alagbada is a data engineer who is looking for a "boss lady" that loves to snack.

Article continues below advertisement

Jess, 30

Jess Gumbert
Source: Netflix

Jessica Gumbert is a senior event producer who is looking for a down-to-earth guy who won't play games.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew, 30

Andrew Liu
Source: Netflix

Andrew Liu is a director of operations who hopes his special someone is prepared to give him "constant snuggles."

Article continues below advertisement

Loren, 36

Loren Langenbeck
Source: Netflix

Loren Langenbeck is a medical device representative who fancies pancakes and playing her music loud.

Article continues below advertisement

DaVonté, 29

DaVonté Black
Source: Netflix

DaVonté Black is a fitness development coach who wants someone that is as passionate about fitness as he is.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim, 30

Kimberlee Clarke
Source: Netflix

Kimberlee Clarke is a teacher and coach who is looking for a partner who will always "go with the flow" and doesn't mind staying in and watching a game.

Article continues below advertisement

Julian, 34

Julian Torres
Source: Netflix

Julian Torres is a managing director of operations who wanted to come to LIB to help break his habit of “trying to date the most physically attractive girls who were inherently wrong for him.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

How Old Is the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 2?

‘Love Is Blind’ Is a Major Phenomenon, but How Much of It Is Scripted?

Candiace Dillard and Chris Bassett’s Relationship Timeline Began Before They Joined ‘RHOP’

Latest Love Is Blind News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.