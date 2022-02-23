How Old Is the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 2? These Are Their Ages

How Old Is the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 2? These Are Their AgesBy Stephanie Harper
Season 2 of Love Is Blind brought viewers a brand-new set of contestants looking for love in one of the most unconventional ways ever. The show encourages people to pursue romantic connections and even get engaged before ever laying eyes on the people they’re talking to.
The purpose of the show is to prove that love is genuinely blind — that two people can fall in love with each other based on their personalities rather than their appearances. But while physical features are taken out of the equation (at least for a little while), age still plays a factor. Is age, as they say, just a number? Or is having a similar age to your spouse an important part of a successful marriage?
Danielle: 29 years old
Danielle is a 29-year-old associate director of marketing. (Fun fact: She also has a twin sister!) On Love Is Blind, she created a romantic connection with Nick in the pods, but despite having a strong connection, the pair have had their fair share of fights out in the real world. Their arguments have left many fans questioning the fate of their wedding day.
Nick: 36 years old
Nick is a 36-year-old VP of product marketing, so while he may be several years older than his fiancée, they can bond over their similar careers. Of course, understanding what each other does for work doesn't mean they'll say, "I do." His relationship with Danielle has been rocky, to say the least, and fans are eagerly awaiting the finale to see how it all plays out.
Deepti: 31 years old
Deepti is a 31-year-old information data analyst. While Deeps seems to be head-over-heels for fiancé Abishkek (aka Shake), he's made it pretty clear, at least to the viewers, that he doesn't feel the same. As Shake has struggled to find a physical connection to Deeps, fans have definitely questioned if the couple can make it long-term.
Abhishek, aka Shake: 33 years old
Shake is 33 years old and makes his living as a veterinarian and house DJ. While Shake has fallen for Deepti's personality, saying she's one of the most amazing women he's ever met, unfortunately he doesn't feel that "animal magnetism" to her in a physical sense. Many have wondered if these two are better suited for each other as close platonic friends instead of spouses.
Iyanna: 27 years old
Iyanna is a 27-year-old program coordinator and one of the youngest cast members from Love Is Blind Season 2. She created a romantic connection with Jarrette in the pods, but while he was the only one she was interested in, Jarrette also had his sights set on Mallory. Though a few things have gone down that have made fans question the fate of their relationship, Iyanna and Jarrette do truly seem to complement and enjoy each other.
Jarrette: 31 years old
Jarrette is a 31-year-old project manager who also makes money as a podcast host, sneaker dealer, barber, and investor. Talk about a renaissance man! In the pods, he bonded with both Iyanna and Mallory, going back and forth between who he could truly see as his wife. When Mallory eventually said she wouldn't accept his proposal, he ended up popping the question to Iyanna instead. We've since seen Jarrette and Mallory connect in person, leaving some to wonder if he's really over her.
Mallory: 32 years old
Mallory is a 32-year-old communications manager. She connected with both Jarrette and Sal in the pods, but ultimately decided that she felt a stronger draw to Sal. Turning Jarrette down was a highly emotional moment and one that she seemed to question later. Once in the real world, she struggled to feel a physical connection to Sal, though things slowly started to heat up over time. Will their relationship continue to grow enough for them to say, "I do"?
Salvador, aka Sal: 31 years old
Sal is a 31-year-old executive assistant. While in the pods, he knew pretty early on that Mallory was his No. 1 lady. Because he felt so strongly about her, he figured the right thing to do would be to first write her and song, and then to propose. While he's been all-in on Mallory ever since, he's sensed that she hasn't fully reciprocated his feelings. Both he and fans have questioned if Jarrette has continued to linger in the back of her mind.
Natalie: 29 years old
Natalie is a 29-year-old consultant manager who made a strong connection with Shayne in the pods. Out in the real world, the two seem to be truly best friends and have so much fun together, though they struggle with showing their love in the way the other wants. While they don't see eye-to-eye about financial planning for the future, Natalie wants to work through that. She's made it clear in recent episodes that she plans to say "I do" on their wedding day.
Shayne: 32 years old
Shayne is a 32-year-old real estate broker. While in the pods, he formed strong bonds with both Natalie and Shaina, but eventually chose to put his focus entirely on Natalie when Shaina didn't seem all that interested. The messy love triangle carried out into the real world, with Shaina even confronting him face-to-face about her feelings. However, he stood by his decision to propose to Natalie, which fans think is a really good sign for the fate of their wedding day.
Shaina: 32 years old
Shaina is a 32-year-old freelance hairstylist. She created a romantic connection with Shayne in the pods but accepted a proposal from Kyle instead. She regretted her decision almost immediately and went running back to Shayne to share her feelings. She didn't give up when Shayne said he was staying with Natalie, and even had a conversation with him about it at the group get-together at the beach. As for Kyle, Shaina struggled from the beginning with their opposing views on religion, and eventually said it was a dealbreaker.
Kyle: 29 years old
Kyle is a 29-year-old glazier, which is a fancy word for someone who works in construction, specifically with glass. He created a romantic connection with Shaina in the pods, but their drastically different views on religion ultimately got in the way of a potential marriage. Though he was willing to try to make it work, she knew it would be a point contention for the rest of their lives.
See how all the relationships end up when the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale drops on Feb. 25, 2022, on Netflix.