How Old Is the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 2? These Are Their Ages

Natalie is a 29-year-old consultant manager who made a strong connection with Shayne in the pods. Out in the real world, the two seem to be truly best friends and have so much fun together, though they struggle with showing their love in the way the other wants. While they don't see eye-to-eye about financial planning for the future, Natalie wants to work through that. She's made it clear in recent episodes that she plans to say "I do" on their wedding day.