We're Craving More 'Love Is Blind' Drama — When Does Season 3 Premiere?By Katherine Stinson
Feb. 22 2022, Published 7:06 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Love Is Blind on Netflix.
Would you be able to get engaged to someone without ever seeing what they look like? That's the question Love Is Blind poses. Couples get a chance to get to know each other in secluded pods, but don't meet the other person face to face unless they choose to get engaged.
Just like Netflix did with the platform's other hit reality show, Too Hot To Handle, the streamer renewed Love is Blind for a second and third season after Season 1 became a hit with fans. With the Season 2 finale of Love Is Blind quickly approaching (it drops on Netflix on Feb. 25, 2022), fans are already eager for more juicy relationship drama. So, when does Season 3 of Love Is Blind premiere?
When does 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 come out on Netflix?
Let's just say that Netflix loves to keep us on the edge of our seats. As of this Feb. 22, 2022 writing, There's no confirmed release date for Season 3, but we do have some good news to share. According to Cosmopolitan, the third season has already been filmed.
Vanessa Lachey, who hosts Love Is Blind with her husband Nick Lachey, told HollywoodLife how happy she was that production for the show found a way to film Seasons 2 and 3 safely in 2021 against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She stated, "We start shooting those in less than a month, and we are just very excited." For all you dating reality television sleuths out there, the HollywoodLife interview was published in March 2021, meaning they started filming Seasons 2 and 3 in April 2021.
Do we have any casting details for Season 3?
We're just as "blind" as contestants are before they meet their potential spouses, as far as casting details for Love Is Blind Season 3 go. However, Distractify previously reported that the casting website for Love Is Blind is online and active. While Netflix has yet to announce if the hit reality dating series will return for a fourth season, we'd be surprised if it didn't.
Series creator Chris Coelen told Entertainment Weekly that the casting department for Love Is Blind was looking for potential contestants who "aren’t just doing it for the attention." "There’s certainly plenty of places for people who want to do stuff for the attention," he said. "We wanted to be really dealing with people who were genuinely interested in [finding love]."
The Season 2 finale of Love Is Blind drops on Netflix on Feb. 25, 2022. Hopefully, a Season 3 premiere date announcement will follow shortly thereafter. We can't wait to see what happens next.