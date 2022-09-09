Kyle Shares an Update on His Life After 'Love Is Blind': "I've Never Wanted to Get Married More" (EXCLUSIVE)

In an exclusive interview with Distractify ahead of the After the Altar Season 2 special on Sept. 16, Kyle opened up about where he is now, what's going on with him and Deepti Vempati, and how going on the show may or may not have changed the way he looks at relationships.

He also shared where he stands on marriage in the future. And even though an eventual wedding probably won't happen on reality TV, we can still hope.