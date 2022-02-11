Which Couples Get Engaged on 'Love Is Blind' Season 2?By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 11 2022, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for the engagements on Love Is Blind Season 2.
The hit Netflix series Love Is Blind is officially back for Season 2, and viewers are getting to know the Chicago-based singletons who are all exploring an extreme version of pod speed-dating.
Thirty hopeful single adults spent time inside the pods during the second season, but only six pairs forged connections strong enough to get engaged.
While we don't yet know who will actually get married and how the pairs are doing now, we've rounded up a list of all of the engaged couples, and where things stand between them by the end of the fifth episode.
1. Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee
After building a strong bond with Natalie, Shayne chose to pursue a romance with her instead of Shaina. The couple got engaged at the end of the pod portion, but they had a rocky time during the group trip to Mexico.
While the two were physically attracted to one another, Natalie wasn't able to give Shayne the words of affirmation that he says he needs in a relationship. The fifth episode concluded with the pair in a fight, though they are still set to get married.
2. Nick Thomas and Danielle Ruhl
Following the pods, Nick and Danielle were one of the strongest duos. During the Mexico excursion, they continued to bond — even after Nick shared that he makes his own toothpaste and bodywash.
However, Danielle and Nick had a fight after the couples' gathering, which temporarily put them on rocky footing. They are still engaged by the end of the first five episodes.
3. Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley
Shaina might just be the Jessica of Season 2, as she professed her feelings for Shayne after she accepted a proposal from Kyle. While this doesn't exactly bode well for her future with Kyle, the two chose to give their relationship a shot in Mexico.
Kyle offered Shaina his mom's engagement ring, but will that be enough to bring these two together on the altar? Things aren't exactly looking good after they spent the Mexico trip in separate rooms.
4. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones
Viewers were really rooting for Jarrette to find happiness, especially after Mallory rejected him. While Iyanna didn't want to feel like a second choice, Jarrette was ultimately able to prove to her that she was the one he wanted to pursue a relationship with.
However, when Jarrette reunited with Mallory, it was clear that they had unfinished business with one another.
By the end of the first five episodes, Jarrette and Iyanna are still together.
5. Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati
Though Shake and Deepti got off to a rocky start with their first conversation, they ended up forging a strong connection in the pods.
Once they met in person, Deepti expressed how physically attracted she was to her fiancé — but he didn't feel the same.
Shake did express his hesitations to his bride-to-be, and they chose to focus on the positives in their relationship.
6. Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata
Throughout the pods, Mallory went back and forth between Salvador and Jarrette. She eventually picked Sal, but she expressed some regret about her decision after their engagement.
While Mallory did briefly reconnect with Jarrette when all of the engaged couples got together, she was able to make amends with Sal shortly thereafter. They returned to Chicago after the Mexico trip, and they are still in a relationship by the conclusion of Episode 5.
The first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 are available to stream now. The next set of four episodes will drop on the streamer on Feb. 18, and the finale will debut on Feb. 25 at 3 a.m. ET.