Season 2 of 'Love Is Blind' Is Here, So Let's Meet the Cast Who Couldn't Meet Each Other!

We're already on board with Kyle (29), who is looking for someone to cheer him up and make him laugh. Kyle, we'd love to introduce you to Iyanna! And finally, the person we're rooting for the most is Chassidy (34), who simply says, "I have bad sinuses. It's probably not the most attractive thing, but hus-bae is gonna have to get with the program." Chassidy, we hope you find the neti pot to your sinus kettle.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind premieres on Feb. 11 on Netflix.