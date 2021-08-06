Lauren and Cameron From 'Love Is Blind' Are Apprehensive About Having Kids

A lot of drama goes down on Love Is Blind: After the Altar , but we also get a peek into how some of our favorite relationships are going over a year after the series aired. The one relationship we always knew would make it through the challenges is Lauren and Cameron ’s. The two of them always had such a pure love and chemistry, and we’re happy to see them growing together.

But this also means we’re wondering what’s next for Lauren and Cameron: Are they going to have a baby? Do they even want to grow their family? Both Lauren and Cam have spoken a lot about the possibility of having kids, and the main takeaway is that they’re on no one’s timeline but their own.

“Me and Cam said probably within the next year we should get started, because I am getting older,” Lauren reveals. Since the Love Is Blind reunion was filmed in October or November 2020, Lauren still has time to stick to the couple's timeline.

Their parents and siblings are shocked, but then proceed to ask what their timeline is for having a baby.

On Love Is Blind: After the Altar , Lauren and Cam's families waste no time in getting the dirt on whether Lauren and Cam are thinking about children. After talking about all the Love Is Blind cast members they expect to see at their anniversary party, Lauren and Cam segue into talking about kids after bringing up the fact that fellow cast member Mark Cuevas has a baby .

Although they clearly want to have kids, Lauren and Cameron from ‘Love Is Blind’ have some apprehensions.

Lauren said that she and Cam would start trying in the next year or so, but she didn’t sound too excited according to her mother-in-law. “I am excited,” Lauren counters. “I think that it’s kind of scary though.” Of course it is! Carrying and growing a human inside of yourself is a pretty big job. And Cameron is totally understanding of Lauren’s anxieties.

“I don’t want to pressure Lauren into having a baby,” Cameron continues the conversation. “She gets enough pressure from the world. So, I’m ready when she’s ready.” We love to see how supportive Cam is, and so does Lauren. “I’ll be ready soon,” she admits.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Lauren and Cam discussing having a baby though. In an interview with ESSENCE, Cam said pretty much the same thing. “People every day pressure us about having a baby. ‘When are we going to have a baby?’ That sort of thing,” Cam explained.

Source: Netflix

“It’s unfortunate because I know other couples are met with that same sort of pressure and there’s couples out there that can’t get pregnant or don’t want to. We’ve talked about wanting to have kids on our own timeline. It can be tough to just reorient the focus back to just us versus what everyone else has to say," he said.