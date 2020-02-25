We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Instagram Sleuths are Convinced Lauren and Cameron are Still Together After 'Love is Blind'

By

Netflix's new dating show Love is Blind tests the theory as to whether love really is blind and, right now, four couples are ready to prove that you don't need to see someone to fall in love with them.

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed are the fan-favorite couple to last past the season finale. But did they ever make it down the aisle — and are they still together today?

Hardcore Instagram sleuths think the couple are definitely still together.

All of the contestants' Instagrams are set to public, but similar to most dating shows, it looks like contestants aren't allowed to post anything revealing whether or not they're coupled up until the season airs.

But that hasn't stopped some hardcore Instagram sleuths from looking for potential clues in their posts — and the consensus is that Lauren and Cameron are definitely still an item, even if they're not social media official yet.